NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
NYZ001-120900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ010-120900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ002-120900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ011-120900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ085-120900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the
upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland
to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ012-120900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ019-120900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows
ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
around 80. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s in
interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ020-120900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ021-120900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows around
50. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ013-120900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ014-120900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ003-120900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ004-120900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ005-120900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light northwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ006-120900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across
the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across
the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ007-120900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the
Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ008-120900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
130 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog. Lows around 50. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. Light northwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
