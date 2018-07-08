NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
NYZ001-082115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ010-082115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid
60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ002-082115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ011-082115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ085-082115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid
60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ012-082115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ019-082115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior
valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ020-082115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ021-082115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ013-082115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ014-082115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ003-082115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ004-082115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ005-082115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ006-082115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ007-082115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ008-082115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1041 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
