NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
NYZ001-042130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ010-042130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging
from the upper 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ002-042130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ011-042130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ085-042130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging
from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ012-042130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ019-042130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in
interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging
from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ020-042130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ021-042130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ013-042130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning. Partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid
80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations.
Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ014-042130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early
this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Hot with highs
ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across
the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain
60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
NYZ003-042130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Hot with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming east around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ004-042130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light east winds. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
NYZ005-042130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
NYZ006-042130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light southeast winds.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging
from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.
Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ007-042130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler.
Less humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ008-042130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
905 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper
80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.
Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
