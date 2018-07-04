NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

116 FPUS51 KBUF 040544

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

NYZ001-040915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ010-040915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to

the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ002-040915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ011-040915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light east winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ085-040915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s

inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light east

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ012-040915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ019-040915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows ranging from the

upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ020-040915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ021-040915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ013-040915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ014-040915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light southeast winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ003-040915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ004-040915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light southeast

winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very warm and

muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ005-040915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light southeast

winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ006-040915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light southeast

winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to around 90 across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ007-040915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light southeast

winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows

around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ008-040915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

144 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Church

