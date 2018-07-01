NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

NYZ001-010930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from around 90 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-010930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 90s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ002-010930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from around 90 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ011-010930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Heat index values up to

110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-010930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ012-010930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing late. Very warm with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on

the hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ019-010930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with areas of fog. Very warm with lows ranging

from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the mid 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the

lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Heat index values

up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the lower 70s in interior valleys to the mid 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ020-010930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with areas of fog. Warm with lows in the upper

60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Light southwest winds. Heat index values up

to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ021-010930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with areas of fog. Warm with lows in the upper

60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Light southwest winds. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ013-010930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing late. Very warm with

lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the lower 90s on the hilltops to the upper 90s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s on the

hilltops to the upper 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ014-010930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s on the

hilltops to the upper 90s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s on the

hilltops to the upper 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ003-010930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ004-010930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from around 90 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Light southwest winds.

Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ005-010930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Very warm with lows in the mid 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from around 90 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Light winds. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ006-010930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Very warm with lows

in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 90s inland. Light southwest winds. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-010930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with some

patchy fog. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-010930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

119 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with some

patchy fog. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Hot with highs ranging from around 90 on the hilltops to the mid 90s

across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s on the

hilltops to the upper 90s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hitchcock

