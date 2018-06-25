NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:33 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
883 FPUS51 KBUF 251427
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
NYZ001-252115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland
to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ010-252115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ002-252115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland
to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ011-252115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the upper 40s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with
highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ085-252115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around
50 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from
the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ012-252115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ019-252115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the mid 40s in
interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to
the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ020-252115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ021-252115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ013-252115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ014-252115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ003-252115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland
to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ004-252115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland
to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ005-252115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ006-252115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NYZ007-252115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s across
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
NYZ008-252115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from around 40 across the
lower elevations to the mid 40s on the hilltops. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
