NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

883 FPUS51 KBUF 251427

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

NYZ001-252115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming north.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ010-252115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ002-252115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ011-252115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the upper 40s. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ085-252115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around

50 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from

the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ012-252115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ019-252115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ020-252115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ021-252115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ013-252115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ014-252115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ003-252115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ004-252115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ005-252115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ006-252115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ007-252115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ008-252115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1027 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from around 40 across the

lower elevations to the mid 40s on the hilltops. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

