NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

222 FPUS51 KBUF 232233

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

NYZ001-240915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms early, then scattered showers from late evening on.

Areas of fog developing after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ010-240915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms early,

then scattered showers from late evening on. Areas of fog developing

late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ002-240915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms early,

then scattered showers from late evening on. Areas of fog developing

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ011-240915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Areas of fog developing after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light

north winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ085-240915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms early, then scattered

showers from late evening on. Areas of fog developing late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around

70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ012-240915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Areas of fog developing after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper

60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ019-240915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms early, then

scattered showers from late evening on. Areas of fog developing

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in

interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ020-240915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Areas of fog developing after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

evening. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ021-240915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Areas of fog developing from late

evening on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ013-240915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Some patchy fog developing after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ014-240915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Areas of fog developing after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light

north winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ003-240915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Areas of fog developing after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ004-240915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Areas of fog developing after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise scattered showers

in the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ005-240915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Areas of fog developing late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Scattered

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ006-240915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Scattered showers late. Areas of fog

developing after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs ranging from the mid

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows ranging from the mid

40s across the Tug Hill to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ007-240915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Scattered showers late. Some patchy

fog developing after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

north winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ008-240915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

633 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Scattered showers late. Areas of fog

developing after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs ranging from the mid

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

AR

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather