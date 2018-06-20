NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

088 FPUS51 KBUF 200538

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

NYZ001-200900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-200900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-200900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-200900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-200900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-200900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-200900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in

interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-200900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ021-200900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-200900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ014-200900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ003-200900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-200900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-200900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-200900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-200900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ008-200900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Wed Jun 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

$$

