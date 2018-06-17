NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

NYZ001-172100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-172100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around

80 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm

and humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ002-172100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and hot with highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ011-172100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ085-172100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-172100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper

80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Breezy, warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ019-172100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light west

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior

valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-172100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper

80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ021-172100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ013-172100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm

and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ014-172100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm

and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ003-172100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and hot with highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ004-172100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs ranging

from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ005-172100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

70s inland. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ006-172100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-172100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ008-172100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper

60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will

produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from

around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

