NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 17, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s
to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15
mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around
80 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and hot with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper
80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Breezy, warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid
80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light west
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior
valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Cooler with highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper
80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Cooler with highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from
the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Cooler with highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from
the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to
around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from
the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm
and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to
around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and hot with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 90 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 90 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs ranging
from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.
North winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 90 inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.
Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the
lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from
the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.
North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
155 PM EDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper
60s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from
around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
