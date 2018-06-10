NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

759 FPUS51 KBUF 100836

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

NYZ001-102100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-102100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie

shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-102100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-102100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-102100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-102100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows around 50. East winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-102100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-102100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-102100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers this morning. A

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-102100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-102100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ003-102100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-102100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-102100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-102100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-102100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-102100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather