NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

512 FPUS51 KBUF 210536

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

NYZ001-210900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer with lows ranging

from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s

inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-210900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-210900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-210900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer with lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-210900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer

with highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-210900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-210900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Not

as cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 70s inland. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with

lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-210900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-210900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-210900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with areas of fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-210900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

west winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-210900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-210900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

west winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-210900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light west winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-210900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Light west winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-210900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

70 inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s across the Tug Hill. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-210900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 AM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

