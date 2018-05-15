NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:53 am, Tuesday, May 15, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
_____
441 FPUS51 KBUF 150548
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
NYZ001-150915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers with thunderstorms
likely late. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ010-150915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers with thunderstorms
likely late. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s along the
Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the
mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light
winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 50. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ002-150915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers with thunderstorms
likely late. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ011-150915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers with thunderstorms
likely late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ085-150915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers with thunderstorms
likely late. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s along the
Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light
winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ012-150915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers with thunderstorms
likely late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ019-150915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms, then
showers with thunderstorms likely late. Warm with lows ranging from
the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s in interior
valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ020-150915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers with thunderstorms
likely late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Occasional rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ021-150915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Occasional rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ013-150915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ014-150915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ003-150915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely late. Warm with lows
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from
around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ004-150915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light southwest
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light
winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ005-150915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Warm with lows
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
60s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.
Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ006-150915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ007-150915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s across the Tug Hill. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ008-150915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
148 AM EDT Tue May 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows
in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
AR
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather