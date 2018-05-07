NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the

lower elevations to the lower 40s on the hilltops. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s across

the lower elevations to the lower 40s on the hilltops. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s across

the lower elevations to the lower 40s on the hilltops. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

125 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

