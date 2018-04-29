NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 4:42 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
945 FPUS51 KBUF 292035
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
NYZ001-300900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the
upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph early.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ010-300900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake
Erie shore to around 60 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the lower
60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ002-300900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ011-300900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ085-300900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph early, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the upper
40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ012-300900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ019-300900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mainly clear. Lows
ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
early, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ020-300900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ021-300900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming
west.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ013-300900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west.
.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ014-300900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers early. Breezy with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs ranging from the
mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, mild with lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ003-300900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with
lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs ranging from the
mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ004-300900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain early, then showers likely early. Breezy with lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ005-300900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain early this evening. Scattered rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the
lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ006-300900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Rain and snow late. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from
around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from around
60 on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ007-300900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain early this evening, then rain showers likely late
this evening. Rain after midnight, then rain and snow late. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain
showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and milder with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ008-300900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional snow accumulation 2 to
3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on
the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
