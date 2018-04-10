NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

_____

442 FPUS51 KBUF 100608

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

NYZ001-100915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ010-100915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow in the morning. Cold with highs around

40. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cold with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ002-100915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging from the

mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ011-100915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light west winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ085-100915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging from the

lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

northwest winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ012-100915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ019-100915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Cold with lows ranging

from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ020-100915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ021-100915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ013-100915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ014-100915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ003-100915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light west winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland

to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ004-100915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

$$

NYZ005-100915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow. Little or no accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland

to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

NYZ006-100915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow late. Lows ranging from the upper

20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light north winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to around

30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance

of flurries in the evening, then a chance of flurries overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

NYZ007-100915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of flurries in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

$$

NYZ008-100915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

208 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and

flurries in the evening, then a chance of flurries overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast