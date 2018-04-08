NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

910 FPUS51 KBUF 080424

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

NYZ001-080915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ010-080915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ002-080915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the

lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ011-080915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ085-080915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ012-080915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ019-080915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with lows 20 to

25. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Cold with lows ranging from around 20 in interior valleys to the mid

20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ020-080915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Cold with

lows 15 to 20. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ021-080915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light

west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ013-080915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ014-080915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ003-080915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from the

lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ004-080915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ005-080915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ006-080915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

scattered flurries in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.

Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ007-080915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs ranging from around

30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the lower 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ008-080915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1224 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

