NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

_____

643 FPUS51 KBGM 150836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-152100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 10 above. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 15 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ015-152100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ016-152100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows around 40. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-152100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Blustery with lows around

20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ018-152100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Blustery with lows around

20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ022-152100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ023-152100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ024-152100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ025-152100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ036-152100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Blustery with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Blustery with lows around

20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ037-152100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Blustery with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ044-152100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ045-152100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ046-152100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Blustery with lows around

20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ055-152100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ056-152100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ057-152100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ062-152100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather