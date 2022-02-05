NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

729 FPUS51 KBGM 050836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-052100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 8 below to 14 below zero.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ015-052100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-052100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-052100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 below. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-052100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-052100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 below. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-052100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 below. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ024-052100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ025-052100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 below to zero. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-052100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 9 below zero. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-052100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 below. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-052100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 below. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ045-052100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 below. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-052100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 below. West winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-052100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 below. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ056-052100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 below. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-052100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-052100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

