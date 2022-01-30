NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

_____

210 FPUS51 KBGM 300836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 1 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ015-302100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ016-302100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ017-302100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 20. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ018-302100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ022-302100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ023-302100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ024-302100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ025-302100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 20. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ036-302100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ037-302100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ044-302100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 16. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ045-302100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 17. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ046-302100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 19 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ055-302100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ056-302100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with freezing rain. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ057-302100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain

likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ062-302100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Jan 30 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather