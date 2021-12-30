NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 _____ 601 FPUS51 KBGM 300836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-302100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 15 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 21. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ015-302100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ016-302100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ017-302100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ018-302100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ022-302100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ023-302100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ024-302100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ025-302100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ036-302100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ037-302100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ044-302100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ045-302100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ046-302100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ055-302100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ056-302100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ057-302100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ062-302100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$