NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

NYZ009-152100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-152100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ016-152100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ017-152100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ018-152100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ022-152100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ023-152100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-152100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-152100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ036-152100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-152100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-152100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-152100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-152100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-152100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ056-152100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-152100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-152100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

