NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

431 FPUS51 KBGM 190836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-192100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ015-192100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ016-192100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ017-192100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with snow showers

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ018-192100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ022-192100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ023-192100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ024-192100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ025-192100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-192100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ037-192100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ044-192100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ045-192100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ046-192100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ055-192100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ056-192100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ057-192100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ062-192100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

