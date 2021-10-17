NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

