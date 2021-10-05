NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

