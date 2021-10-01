NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021 _____ 625 FPUS51 KBGM 010736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-012000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ015-012000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ016-012000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ017-012000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ018-012000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ022-012000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ023-012000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ024-012000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ025-012000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ036-012000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ037-012000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ044-012000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ045-012000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ046-012000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ055-012000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ056-012000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ057-012000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ062-012000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$