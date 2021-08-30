NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

_____

317 FPUS51 KBGM 300736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather