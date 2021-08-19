NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021 _____ 227 FPUS51 KBGM 190813 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-192000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ015-192000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ016-192000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ017-192000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ018-192000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ022-192000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ023-192000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ024-192000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ025-192000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ036-192000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ037-192000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ044-192000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ045-192000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ046-192000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ055-192000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ056-192000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ057-192000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ062-192000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$