NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

NYZ009-262000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds5 to 10 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ015-262000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds10 to

15 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts

up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ016-262000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with

gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds10 to

15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds10 to 15 . Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ017-262000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts

up to 25 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds10 to

15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds10 to 15 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts

up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ018-262000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up

to 25 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts

up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ022-262000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds10 to

15 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds10 to

15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds10 to 15 . Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-262000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 30 . Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds10 to

15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds10 to 15

with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with

gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ024-262000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10

with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ025-262000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up

to 25 . Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South windsaround

10 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts

up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ036-262000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts

up to 25 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10

with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds5 to 10

with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with

gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ037-262000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds5 to 10

with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ044-262000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with

gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10

with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to

10 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ045-262000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10

with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ046-262000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ055-262000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10

with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ056-262000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10

with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ057-262000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 .

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ062-262000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with

gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 .

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 .

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 .

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

