NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021 _____ 832 FPUS51 KBGM 130753 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-132000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ015-132000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ016-132000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-132000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ018-132000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ022-132000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ023-132000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ024-132000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ025-132000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ036-132000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ037-132000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ044-132000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ045-132000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ046-132000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ055-132000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ056-132000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ057-132000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ062-132000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 352 AM EDT Tue Apr 13 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather