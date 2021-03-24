NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021 _____ 372 FPUS51 KBGM 240736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-242000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ015-242000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ016-242000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ017-242000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ018-242000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ022-242000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ023-242000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ024-242000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ025-242000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ036-242000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ037-242000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ044-242000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ045-242000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ046-242000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ055-242000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ056-242000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ057-242000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ062-242000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather