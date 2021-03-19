NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

NYZ009-192000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ015-192000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ016-192000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ017-192000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ018-192000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ022-192000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ023-192000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ024-192000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ025-192000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ036-192000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

NYZ037-192000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ044-192000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ045-192000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ046-192000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ055-192000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ056-192000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

NYZ057-192000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ062-192000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

