NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 _____ 278 FPUS51 KBGM 170736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-172000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ015-172000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ016-172000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ017-172000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ018-172000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ022-172000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ023-172000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ024-172000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ025-172000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ036-172000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ037-172000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ044-172000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ045-172000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ046-172000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ055-172000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ056-172000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ057-172000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ062-172000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather