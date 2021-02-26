NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021 _____ 667 FPUS51 KBGM 260836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-262100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow or rain or sleet in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ015-262100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain or sleet likely or a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ016-262100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain or sleet likely or a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ017-262100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow or rain or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ018-262100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Sleet or rain likely or a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ022-262100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow or rain or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or sleet likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ023-262100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or sleet likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ024-262100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow or sleet likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ025-262100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow or rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow or sleet likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ036-262100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or snow or sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ037-262100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely or sleet in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ044-262100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ045-262100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ046-262100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-262100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ056-262100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ057-262100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Additional sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ062-262100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow or sleet or freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 