NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

NYZ009-152100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 12 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 16. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-152100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ016-152100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ017-152100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ018-152100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ022-152100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 30. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ023-152100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 19.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ024-152100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ025-152100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 19.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ036-152100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 16. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around

30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ037-152100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 17. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ044-152100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 16.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-152100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 16.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-152100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 15.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-152100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ056-152100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around

30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

NYZ057-152100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulation. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-152100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

338 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around

30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

