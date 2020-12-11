NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

