NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
NYZ009-232100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of snow this
morning, then scattered rain showers with isolated snow showers this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ015-232100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ016-232100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ017-232100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then
isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Snow showers
likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ018-232100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then scattered
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ022-232100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with isolated rain
showers in the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ023-232100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Isolated snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ024-232100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ025-232100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs around
40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
isolated snow showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ036-232100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Rain this
morning, then scattered rain showers this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ037-232100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ044-232100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of snow
this morning, then isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ045-232100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then isolated rain and
snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ046-232100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then scattered rain and snow showers
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ055-232100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ056-232100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning. Highs around 40.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ057-232100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ062-232100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
