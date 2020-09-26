NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

240 FPUS51 KBGM 260736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

NYZ009-262000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ015-262000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ016-262000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ017-262000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ018-262000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ022-262000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ023-262000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ024-262000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ025-262000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ036-262000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ037-262000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ044-262000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ045-262000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ046-262000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ055-262000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ056-262000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ057-262000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ062-262000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

