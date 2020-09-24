NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-242000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ015-242000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ016-242000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ017-242000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ018-242000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ022-242000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ023-242000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ024-242000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ025-242000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ036-242000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ037-242000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ044-242000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ045-242000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ046-242000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ055-242000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ056-242000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ057-242000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ062-242000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
