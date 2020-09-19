NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
_____
166 FPUS51 KBGM 191036
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-192000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ015-192000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ016-192000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ017-192000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ018-192000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ022-192000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ023-192000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ024-192000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ025-192000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ036-192000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ037-192000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ044-192000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ045-192000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ046-192000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ055-192000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ056-192000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ057-192000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ062-192000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
635 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
