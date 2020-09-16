NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
NYZ009-170800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ015-170800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ016-170800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ017-170800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ018-170800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ022-170800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ023-170800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ024-170800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ025-170800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ036-170800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ037-170800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ044-170800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ045-170800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ046-170800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ055-170800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ056-170800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ057-170800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ062-170800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
