NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
NYZ009-212000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-212000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-212000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ017-212000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-212000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ022-212000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ023-212000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-212000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ025-212000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-212000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-212000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-212000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-212000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ046-212000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-212000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-212000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-212000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ062-212000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
