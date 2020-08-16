NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020

_____

809 FPUS51 KBGM 160736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

