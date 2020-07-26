NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
NYZ009-262000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ015-262000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ016-262000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ017-262000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ018-262000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ022-262000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ023-262000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ024-262000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ025-262000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ036-262000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ037-262000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ044-262000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ045-262000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ046-262000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ055-262000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ056-262000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ057-262000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ062-262000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
