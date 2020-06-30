NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

NYZ009-302100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ015-302100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ016-302100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ017-302100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ018-302100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ022-302100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ023-302100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ024-302100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ025-302100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ036-302100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ037-302100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ044-302100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ045-302100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ046-302100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ055-302100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ056-302100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ057-302100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ062-302100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

252 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

