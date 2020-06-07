NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

