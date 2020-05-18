NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

_____

203 FPUS51 KBGM 180736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-182000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-182000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-182000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-182000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-182000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ022-182000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-182000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-182000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-182000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-182000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-182000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ044-182000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-182000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-182000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-182000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-182000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-182000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-182000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather