NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

213 FPUS51 KBGM 020736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

