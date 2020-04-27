NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
NYZ009-272000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Rain showers. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ015-272000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ016-272000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ017-272000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ018-272000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ022-272000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this morning,
then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ023-272000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely this morning, then
rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ024-272000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
NYZ025-272000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ036-272000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ037-272000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ044-272000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ045-272000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ046-272000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Rain showers. Additional snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ055-272000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Rain showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
NYZ056-272000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers this
morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ057-272000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Rain showers. Additional snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ062-272000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers this
morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
