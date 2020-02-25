NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020
_____
798 FPUS51 KBGM 250836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-252100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A
chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Light
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ015-252100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. A chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ016-252100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ017-252100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. A chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ018-252100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain likely. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ022-252100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. A chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ023-252100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ024-252100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ025-252100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid
20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ036-252100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. A slight chance of freezing rain
after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ037-252100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then snow and rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ044-252100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. A chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ045-252100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. A chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ046-252100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ055-252100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ056-252100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ057-252100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in
the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ062-252100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then
rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, snow likely with a slight chance of
freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and freezing
rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather