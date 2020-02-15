NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely with freezing rain. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and sleet. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with sleet likely with a chance of

snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows around

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows around

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain and sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

